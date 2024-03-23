Ole Miss women’s basketball downs Marquette in first game of NCAA Tournament

Photo Credit: Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss women’s basketball defeated Marquette 67-55 on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in South Bend, Indiana. This marks the second straight year the Rebels have advanced to the second round. 7-seed Ole Miss will play 2-seed Notre Dame on Monday.

It was a hard-fought game on both sides but the Rebels were tougher down the stretch.

Madison Scott led Ole Miss in scoring with 20 points. Kennedy Todd-Williams, Tyia Singleton and Kharyssa Richardson also scored in double figures with 15, 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Ole Miss finished the first quarter down two points but responded with a 10-2 run to take a 24-18 lead.

The Rebels led 36-33 at the half. But the game was back and forth through the first 20 minutes — featuring six different lead changes.

Both teams scored 13 points in the third quarter so the fourth quarter ended up being the difference — and the Rebels had the 18-9 edge in the final 10 minutes.