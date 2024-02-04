Ole Miss women’s basketball falls at No. 1 South Carolina

Ole Miss women’s basketball showed fight in the first half, but couldn’t keep up with the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks — losing 85-56 on the road.

Ole Miss hung in there with South Carolina for most of the first half. The Rebels’ defense stymied that hot Gamecock offense, but USC finished the first half on an 8-0 run to lead 40-31 at the break.

That momentum translated to the second half — where Ole Miss was outscored by 20 points.

The Gamecocks dominated in the paint, scoring 50 points down low compared to just 26 for the Rebels.

South Carolina’s Kamilla Cardoso led all scorers with 17 points on 60% shooting. Madison Scott led the Rebels with 17 points.

The loss drops Ole Miss to 16-6 on the season and 6-3 in SEC play.