Ole Miss women’s basketball falls to LSU in SEC Tournament semifinals

GREENVILLE, SC (WCBI) — Ole Miss women’s basketball fell 75-67 LSU in the SEC Tournament semifinals. Despite playing close the entire game, the Rebels never led.

Ole Miss missed its final eight field goals of the first quarter to go down 19-12 after the first 10 minutes.

The Tigers built their lead in the paint. In the first half, they outscored the Rebels 22-10 in the lane. LSU also led the rebounding margin by nine boards at the break.

Madison Scott led all scorers at halftime with 13 points on 5-10 shooting from the field. Despite many scoring droughts, Ole Miss went into the half only down 36-28.

Ole Miss got out to a 9-3 run after halftime to cut the deficit to two. But a technical foul called on Scott shifted the momentum back to LSU.

The Tigers didn’t make a field goal in the final four minutes of the third, allowing the Rebels to close to gap. Ole Miss outscored LSU 23-17 in the third quarter. LSU led 53-51 going into the final 10 minutes.

The game saw a scary moment in the fourth quarter when Last-Tear Poa had to be taken off on a stretcher. She hit her head hard trying to draw a charge on Madison Scott.

LSU had an answer for nearly everyone one of Ole Miss’ attempts to draw things closer in the final minutes.

Madison Scott led the Rebels in scoring with 22 points, while Marquesha Davis had 21.

The Rebels went 0-2 versus the Tigers this season.