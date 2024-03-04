Ole Miss women’s basketball gets historic 12th SEC win versus Arkansas

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss women’s basketball beat Arkansas 87-43 on senior day Sunday. The win marked the first time in program history the Rebels have reached 12 SEC wins in a season.

“We continue to thrive under Coach Yo and her vision,” Madison Scott said.

Ole Miss had four players score in double digits, while the defense held the Razorbacks to shooting just 25% from the floor.

The Rebels finished the regular season 22-7 and secured the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament.