Ole Miss women’s basketball hires former Syracuse coach Quentin Hillsman

Photo courtesy: Ole Miss Athletics

Coming off its third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, Ole Miss women’s basketball hired former Syracuse head coach Quentin Hillsman.

Hillsman left the Orange in 2021 after the school opened an investigation following allegations of improper behavior and bullying towards players.

The Athletic published an article that contained specific player allegations. Ole Miss shared the following statement with WCBI:

“As with all new campus hires, the university conducted its standard vetting procedure on Coach Hillsman, including a comprehensive background check. Additionally, our coaching staff has maintained a close relationship with Coach Hillsman for decades and knows firsthand the type of coach and person that he is. Others in the industry have expressed the same sentiment on his high character and productive contributions at past institutions. From Coach Hillsman’s arrival on our campus, It has been evident that he is not only an outstanding coach but a family man that will make a positive impact on our program and community.”