Ole Miss women’s basketball makes NCAA Tournament for third straight year, will face Marquette

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss women’s basketball was selected as a 7-seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and will face Marquette in the first round in South Bend on Friday.

The Rebels have now made the Big Dance for the third year in a row under head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin.

Selection Sunday‼️ I remember when I first got to Ole Miss. I looked at my team and said “we won’t be going on spring break much longer. We will be dancing in March!” 4 years later after saying this..this will be our 3rd time dancing! To God Be the Glory‼️ #NoCeilings — Coach Yo (@YolettMcCuin) March 17, 2024

Ole Miss will be looking to follow up last year’s historic run to the Sweet Sixteen where the team upset 1-seed Stanford. The Rebels enter the tournament with a 23-8 record and on the heels of an SEC Tournament run that ended in the semifinals.

They are led by the First Team All-SEC duo of Marquesha Davis and Madison Scott — who have averaged a combined 27 points per game this season.