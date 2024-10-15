Ole Miss women’s basketball ranked No. 20 in preseason top 25

Ole Miss women’s basketball was ranked No. 20 in the preseason AP top 25 poll. This is the second consecutive year the Rebels are ranked heading into the season.

The Rebels are returning eight players, including fifth-year star Madison Scott. Scott was recently named to the preseason All-SEC second team.

Ole Miss is one of seven SEC teams ranked in the preseason poll. The No. 1 team is the reigning champs — South Carolina.

Ole Miss opens its season in Paris against USC on Nov. 4.