Ole Miss women’s hoops obliterates Georgia 73-51 to secure third straight win

The Rebels’ last two wins had to be achieved via overtime. Thursday night in Oxford was a different story. Ole Miss women’s basketball beat Georgia 73-51 to secure its third consecutive victory and now sits in third place in the SEC.

They led Georgia 14-12 after the first, but the Rebels’ defense suffocated the Bulldogs in the second as UGA only scored three points in the quarter. Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s team outrebounded UGA 38-26, scored 23 points off turnovers and outscored the Bulldogs in the paint 34-18.

Marquesha Davis led Ole Miss in scoring with 20 points while Madison Scott and Kennedy Todd-Williams were in double figures as well.

The Rebels have the weekend off before visiting Missouri in Columbia on Monday. Tipoff is at 6 on the SEC Network.