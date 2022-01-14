Ole Miss women’s hoops rolls past Alabama 86-56

OLE MISS ATHLETICS- Lashona Monk’s milestone setting night with her 400th career steal, pushed the Rebels back on track with its second win in SEC play over Alabama 86-56, Thursday night from the SJB Pavilion. The Rebels last two largest margins of victories against SEC opponents have both come against Alabama, as the 2009 Ole Miss squad defeated the Crimson Tide by 30 in Oxford.

Ole Miss (14-2, 2-1 SEC) cooled off one of the SEC’S hottest three-point shooting teams in Alabama (10-6, 2-3 SEC), limiting them to 3-of-18 from beyond the arc in route to their second-straight win in the series against the Tide.

It was a high-powered scoring attack from Ole Miss, with four Rebels reaching double-digits in points, as multiple recorded season-highs throughout the night.

In her second start of the season, Lashona Monk dropped a season-high 19 points, hitting eight field goals. Off the boards, Madison Scott crashed the glass to grab her second double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds. From beyond the arc, Snudda Collins found her groove, hitting 4-of-8 threes to lead to a season-high 15 points.

Off the bench, Angel Baker was a force driving to the basket to tally 18 points off of eight field goals. Defensively, Shakira Austin could not be stopped, as the senior blocked a season-high seven shots and added six points.

The Rebels kicked off the night hot from the floor, hitting four out of their first five shots to set a strong tone. Monk hit the career milestone within the opening minutes, nabbing her 400th career steal, as a start to a strong night. With the steal she became one of 31 in NCAA history to reach the mark. Points were flowing for Ole Miss throughout the first, as for the third time this season it scored 20 or more points in the opening quarter with 22.

Ole Miss’ hot hands cooled off, as Alabama chipped away at the Rebel lead to pull within seven with four minutes remaining in the first half. The signature Ole Miss defense responded by locking the Crimson Tide down and holding them to zero field goals in the final five minutes of the quarter to take a 34-26 lead into halftime.

Alabama entered the third quarter not willing to go away easy, until back-to-back Snudda Collins threes ignited Ole Miss to go off on an 11-0 run, as it extended its lead to keep the Crimson Tide at bay.

While the Rebels kept hitting shots, shooting 50 percent in the second half, they continued to prevent the Crimson Tide from making their own. The Ole Miss energy could not be contained, as it went on to outscore Alabama 52-30 in the second half to run away with the 86-56 victory.

The Rebels are back in action Sunday (Jan. 16) to conclude its three game homestand, with the 101st edition of the in-state rivalry against Mississippi State. Tipoff against the Bulldogs is set for 2 p.m. CT on SEC network.