Ole Miss Women’s and Men’s basketball added transfers Tuesday. Kermit Davis got a commitment from Miami’s Nysier Brooks. He averaged 7.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season while shooting 51.7% from the field. Yolett McPhee McCuin added Eastern Carolina’s Lashonda Monk. She has four years of experience, put up 13.5 points per contest and won 2019-20 AAC Defensive Player of the Year.

