Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore Declares for 2021 NFL Draft

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — After three seasons with Ole Miss, Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore announces that his college career has come to a close.

Moore made the announcement on Twitter, December 17th, that he will forego his senior season and declare for the 2021 NFL draft.

The decision came just before Ole Miss is scheduled to play the team’s final regular season game against LSU on December 19th.

Moore ends his career at Ole Miss totaling 2,441 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.

The 2021 NFL draft is scheduled to take place on April 29th of the upcoming year.