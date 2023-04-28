Ole Miss WR Jonathan Mingo selected by Panthers in second round of NFL Draft

Ole Miss receiver Jonathan Mingo was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the second round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. Mingo, a Brandon native, was the 39th overall pick.

The 6’2″, 225-pound receiver had 51 receptions for 851 yards and five touchdowns for Ole Miss in 2022 which was his most impressive season in Oxford. The Rebel receiver played in 41 games over the past four seasons and worked his way back from a broken foot injury in 2021. He ended up only being sidelined for two months before returning for the final three games of that campaign.

Since the NFL Combine (he ran a 4.46 40-yard dash), Mingo’s draft stock had skyrocketed among experts. Now he heads to Carolina and gives No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young a nice weapon for his rookie season.