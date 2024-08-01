Ole Miss WR Juice Wells impresses at preseason camp

One of the big pieces Ole Miss added from the transfer portal is South Carolina receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells Jr. He had 928 yards and six touchdowns for the Gamecocks in 2022 but missed all but three games last year due to a foot injury. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said he has been rehabbing well.

Wells looked impressive on the first day of preseason camp on Wednesday. His teammates and coaches have high expectations for him.

“He’s a monster. That’s the most appropriate word that comes to mind when thinking about it,” Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart said. “His daily habits of how he approaches things is the exact same each and every day. Whether he’s on or off the football field. I love that about him. He’s gonna remind everyone what kind of player he is this season so I am excited to have him on my side.”

“He’s trained really hard. He seems to be highly competitive with things and wanting to get better. I’ve been very pleased with Juice,” Kiffin said.

WATCH: