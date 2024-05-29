On/off rain chances next few days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Isolated to scattered rain chances will stick around over the next several days w/temps mainly in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Expect sun early with an increase in cloud coverage by afternoon. Rain chances look less likely, but we still can’t rule out a late-day shower or two as highs stay in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers stick around with lows in the middle 60s.

THU/FRI: Confidence remains on the lower side as weak zonal flow aloft prevails, but embedded spokes of energy will occasionally spark off some scattered rain. Highs should be knocked down several degrees into the middle 80s.

WEEKEND: It still looks soggy at times, but not a washout! Expect a mostly cloudy sky both days with about a 40-50% chance for rain.