One arrested, another wanted in connection to Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police made one arrest and are searching for a second accused gunman in an April shooting.

Malachi Clay is wanted for two counts of aggravated assault.

If you know where he is tonight call golden triangle, crime, stoppers, or use the P3 Tips app.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Dustin Wells is in the Lowndes County jail charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

Those charges are also in connection with the April 14 shooting that injured an 81-year-old man and a 20-year-old man.

The shooting happened on 15th Street South.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says anyone caught helping or hiding Clay will also be charged with harboring a fugitive.

More arrests are possible in the ongoing investigation.

