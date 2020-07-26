One dead in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- One person is dead after an overnight shooting in East Columbus.

WCBI has confirmed the death happened on Springdale Drive.

- Advertisement -

Police are expected to release more information later Sunday but we know that one person is in custody. It’s not certain what led to the shooting but we do know the victim and shooter knew each other.

WCBI will have more throughout the day.

Below is release from Columbus Police. The suspects name will be released when formal charges are filed..

JULY 26, 2020

One person has been charged with murder following an overnight argument and shooting in Columbus. The victim died after being shot in a home on Springdale Drive. The suspect was arrested at the scene by Columbus police.

“The case is still under investigation, but we do know it started as an argument between two persons that knew one another,” said Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton. “The argument escalated quickly to violence. It is a tragic and sad situation that cost one person their life,” Shelton added.

Columbus Police do not expect more arrests in the incident. “We have charged the shooter with murder overnight,” Chief Shelton added. “I want to thank the residents of the area for calling us with information to help us respond quickly to the scene and apprehend the suspect,” Shelton added.

The identity of the victim will be released by Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant following notification of the next of kin.