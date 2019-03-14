One dead after failed robbery attempt in Okolona

OKOLONA (WCBI) – One man is dead following an attempted robbery Thursday morning in Okolona. The case unfolded around 2:00 AM at a home on Highway 32 just east of the 245 intersection. Chickasaw County Coroner Michael Fowler says 66 year old David Hall Senior of Okolona died during the robbery attempt at his home. Fowler says the death happened during a struggle between Hall and the suspect but could not say exactly what the cause was pending an autopsy.

Travis Demien is the man arrested in the case. He is being held in the Chickasaw County jail on a murder and attempted strong arm robbery charge. WCBI will have updates to this case as more information is released.