One dead following shooting at Noxubee County nightclub

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead following an overnight shooting in Noxubee County.

Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun says Lester Brooks, Jr., 32, died from multiple gunshot wounds. His body has beeen taken to Pearl for an autopsy.

- Advertisement -

Noxubee County Sheriff Terry Grassaree says the shooting happened at the Trackside Club on College Street in Shuqualak. A second person was also struck but those injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The sheriff adds he has a person of interest in the case but so far no arrest has been made.