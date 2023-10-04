One fire station in Starkville remains closed because of funding

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI ) – There are five fire stations in Starkville, but only four are in working operation. Since its opening in 2010, Fire Station 5 has struggled to keep its doors open full-time because of funding, resulting in its doors closing last year.

Starkville Vice Mayor Roy Á. Perkins said since its opening, the station has had its doors closed more often than open.

“We knew there would be challenges to open this station on a full-time basis. Since the station has been constructed, it took us a while to get it in operation. It was in operation on a part-time basis for a while and then operation full-time. So about last year was the last time it was open,” Perkins said.

Perkins said it cost about $4.3 million to operate the four functional stations in Starkville.

Re-opening Fire Station 5 would cost more than $800,000. And that mean would mean a 2.5 mil increase.

“That cost is based upon having nine full-time firemen, plus supervisor level personnel, fire trucks, uniforms, oil, gas, and repairs and fire-related apparatus,” Perkins said.

Surrounding facilities, like Station 3, will pick up the load in Station 5’s area. But every second counts when it comes to putting out a fire.

Each fire station is strategically placed in an area where it can be most effective. And Fire Station 5 is in an area with the least amount of economic development.

Mayor Lynn Spruill said while residents on Garrard Road are without their fire station, citizens’ safety is not compromised.

“Safety is a top priority which is why we have such an extraordinary group of people who work in this department. I truly believe we are not compromising safety. We are so much better off than areas where they have to solely rely on volunteer departments because they have to stop what they are doing and come to the station and then the fire. We have a 24/7 group of people who can be there in an average of three to four minutes,” Spruill said.

There is no timeline yet on when Fire Station 5 could be back up and running.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter