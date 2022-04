One home is damaged in Monroe County after severe weather

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One home is damaged in Monroe County.

However, the biggest concern was for downed trees.

Morgan’s Landing, near Aberdeen, saw a number of downed and uprooted trees after storms swept through on Wednesday night.

Many of the campers had limbs on them at Morgan’s Landing but not much damage.

EMA Director Donna Sanderson says no injuries were reported.