ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson says a fatal shooting is under investigation.

The shooting happened around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the Kirkville community, on Fidgett Road. Sheriff Dickinson says a male was shot four times.

Dickinson says the alleged shooter is in custody.

The coroner just arrived to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.