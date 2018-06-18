One man in custody following Tupelo stabbing

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Police are investigating a mid-morning stabbing.

Police say a Baldwyn man is expected to be charged in connection to the stabbing.

City spokesperson Leesha Faulkner says officers were called to the 800 block of West Jefferson Street about 11:30 Monday morning.

Police say 61 year old man was stabbed multiple times.

Nicholas Tyus is expected to be charged with aggravated assault.p

The victim was taken to a Tupelo hospital and underwent surgery.

His exact condition is unknown.

TPD continues to investigate the stabbing.