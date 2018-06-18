One man in custody following Tupelo stabbing

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Police are investigating a mid-morning stabbing.
Police say a Baldwyn man is expected to be charged in connection to the stabbing.
- Advertisement -
City spokesperson Leesha Faulkner says officers were called to the 800 block of West Jefferson Street about 11:30 Monday morning.
Police say 61 year old man was stabbed multiple times.
Nicholas Tyus is expected to be charged with aggravated assault.p
The victim was taken to a Tupelo hospital and underwent surgery.
His exact condition is unknown.
TPD continues to investigate the stabbing.