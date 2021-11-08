One man dead after fatal house fire in Lowndes county

LOWNDES COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- A Lowndes County man is dead after an early morning fire.

The victim is identified as 77-year-old Hosea Hughes.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning,family members of Hughes visited his home in Steens and saw that the house trailer had burned before daylight.

Hughes lived alone.

The blaze is being investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi State Fire Marshall, and the Lowndes County Coroners office.