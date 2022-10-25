One man dies in head-on collision, two others hospitalized

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash left one man dead.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 40-year-old Christopher Brock was not wearing a seatbelt in the ford mustang he was in.

Brock was a passenger in that vehicle when it hit a Ford Pickup head-on.

The crash happened on Center Hill Road west of Cockerham Road Monday afternoon.

Drivers of both vehicles had to be flown to a Tupelo hospital.

There is no word on how they are doing today.

