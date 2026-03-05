One man seriously injured and another on the run after a shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – One man has been seriously injured, and police are looking for a suspect in Tupelo.

Police were called to the Monarch Creek Apartments on Ida B. Wells Drive for a shooting on Wednesday, March 4, at around 9:40 pm.

They found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Several vehicles were also hit by gunfire.

The investigation is still in the early phases, and no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Tupelo Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

