One too many times to the well

TUPELO (WCBI) – Persistence is not paying off for 2 Blue Springs residents. For the second time this month the pair face charges of trying to smuggle drugs in the Lee County Adult Detention Center.



Inmate Randell Button faces an introduction of contraband into a correctional facility charge as well as a conspiracy to commit a crime count. Jailers inspecting mail sent to Button found a white paste smeared on the bottom of the letter.

23 year old Emily Yingling is suspected of sending the letter and faces the same 2 charges. Yingling and Button were both arrested for the same thing when Yingling tried to sew drugs into the elastic band of some socks she was delivering to the jail. That attempt led to a change in jail policy on allowing people to bring clothes to inmates.