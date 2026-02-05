One More Cold Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – If you liked the taste of warmer weather that we got at the beginning of the week, you’re really going to enjoy this forecast. Temperatures will warm heading into the weekend, with highs eventually reaching the 70’s next week.

THURSDAY: Today will be similar to yesterday with temperatures only reaching the mid-40’s. The sunshine will be out today, though, and wind speeds won’t be quite as high. Expect a northwesterly wind around 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: We’ll have a big warm-up on Friday, with temperatures climbing into the mid-60’s. No rain is expected as the sunshine will be out all day long.

WEEKEND: A dry cold front will slightly cool us down into the 50’s on Saturday, but we’ll rebound back into the 60’s on Sunday. Both days will bring sunny conditions with no rain.