One More Day of Extreme Heat Before Some Relief

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have another day of intense heat and the possibility of temperatures in the triple digits before we get some relief. A few scattered showers this afternoon for some of us, but most of us will stay dry. Tomorrow, we have a cold front to move through, so some relief from this heat is on the way! Highs for tomorrow are only reaching into the mid 90s and we also see a greater chance for some rain!

TODAY – It will be another scorcher out there today with temperatures reaching into the triple digits once again. We are under another Excessive Heat Warning until 10:00 p.m. tonight, so if you need to be outside make sure to take extra precautions to stay cool. We have a slight chance for a few isolated showers later this afternoon, but most of us staying dry for the remainder of your Saturday. Heading into the overnight hours, things finally begin to cool off reaching an overnight low of 75 tonight.

TOMORROW – Tomorrow will definitely still be hot, but it won’t be near as hot compared to the temperatures that we have been having. We have a cold front that will push through tomorrow and help cool our temperatures off. The high for tomorrow is only 95, so a few degrees cooler! With this cold front, we have a greater chance to see rain for tomorrow afternoon!

NEXT WEEK – Rain chances come back into the forecast for next week and temperatures are definitely cooler than what we have been seeing! Highs for next week will stick to the low 90s!