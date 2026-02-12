One More Dry Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – To end the week we will have dry conditions again tomorrow before rain returns back into the forecast for the weekend. Highs will continue to be in the 60s and 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Lows will fall into the 30s again tonight will clear conditions overhead. Just make sure to bundle up in the morning hours when heading to work!

FRIDAY: Throughout the day the clouds will begin to increase as moisture begins to build. Highs will be in the 60s again in the afternoon with no rain chances during the day. In the overnight a few light showers are possible. Lows will only be in the mid 40s.

WEEKEND: A low pressure system will move through our area into the weekend which will bring showers and storms. The main timing is Saturday evening into Sunday morning, although rain is possible all weekend long. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.