One more rain chance Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The pesky upper low over the Southeast the past several day is finally lifting out of the region. Hotter, more humid air will move in behind it.

TUESDAY: Passing showers will remain possible through the day, with a  few thunderstorms becoming possible in the afternoon/early evening. One or two storms could briefly become strong, but we don’t expect any widespread issues. It will also be the last day of relative comfort – highs will hold in the 70s for most.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will linger, but most should be drying out overnight with lows in the 60s.

REST OF WEEK: Heat and humidity build! Highs will return to the middle 80s Wednesday, and we could make a run at 90 degrees Thursday and Friday. We also expect at least three days of dry weather, though some late-evening storms could sneak in by Friday night.

WEEKEND: A slightly more unsettled pattern could take shape Saturday and Sunday. Occasional showers and storms are possible both days, and there could be concern for severe weather at some point…stay tuned!

