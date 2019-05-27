One of the oldest bald eagles living in captivity is dead

A nearly 36-year-old bald eagle has died in Maine after suffering a broken leg. Avian Haven executive director Diane Winn posted on Facebook Sunday the eagle was found on the ground Friday at the bird sanctuary with her left leg badly broken and had to be euthanized.

“X-rays revealed that the leg was beyond repair and also showed a progressive and likely painful arthritis in the knee and ankle of that leg,” the post read.

Her right leg was previously injured and she had come to rely on the left leg. It’s unclear how she was injured, “but however the injury occurred, we consulted with our wildlife veterinarian colleague Dr. Mark Pokras, and he agreed with Dr. Neville that we should relieve her of her suffering.”

The eagle had been living at Avian Haven since April 2017. She had been banded shortly after hatching on June 21, 1983, on Grand Manan Island in Canada. She was believed to be the oldest bald eagle in Maine.

An eagle believed to be the oldest banded bald eagle in U.S. history was found dead at age 38 in upstate New York in 2015.