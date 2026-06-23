One of three suspects arrested, charged with felony shoplifting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police catch up with a shoplifting suspect, but he may have accomplices.

On June 8, officers were called to Kohl’s on North Gloster Street.

Employees told them that three people had stolen merchandise from the store on several occasions.

The investigation led them to develop Delyon Harris as one of the suspects.

He was arrested on June 19 and charged with Felony Shoplifting.

Harris’s bond has been set at $20,000.

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