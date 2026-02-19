One person dead after an afternoon crash in Western Lowndes Co.

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead after a mid-afternoon crash in western Lowndes County.

The accident happened around 3 pm on Wednesday, February 18.

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, a street sweeper truck and an 18-wheeler collided on Industrial Park Road.

The driver of the street sweeper died of injuries received in the crash.

The driver of the 18-wheeler reportedly had non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency responders and investigators were on the scene for a few hours conducting the investigation, and travel along Industrial Park Road was affected while crews worked to clear the scene.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.