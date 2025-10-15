One person dead and another injured after a fire in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead and another is in a Jackson hospital after a shed fire in Lowndes County.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WCBI that 79-year-old Vester Horace Gilliam was working at his home on Highway 182 in the New Hope area when a fire broke out near an outbuilding on the property.

Attempts to rescue Gilliam were unsuccessful, and he was found by District 3 Volunteer Firefighters as they were putting out the blaze.

Gilliam’s wife was injured trying to rescue him.

She was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle, but later transferred to Jackson Hospital.

It is believed that the fire started accidentally.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the Lowndes County Coroner’s Office, and the State Fire Marshal are investigating.

