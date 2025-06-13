One person dead and another injured after fatal crash in Alcorn Co.

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead, and another seriously injured after a two-car crash in Alcorn County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2010 Ford Fusion, driven by 18-year-old Albert Kayden O’Neal of Sarah, was traveling west on Highway 72 when it collided with an eastbound 2021 GMC Terrain driven by 31-year-old Amanda Bain of Walnut.

O’Neal was fatally injured in the crash and died at the scene.

Bain suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Regional One Health in Memphis.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

