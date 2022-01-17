One person dead following a two vehicle collision
MONROE COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- A two vehicle collision kills a teenager.
Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley tells WCBI 16-year-old Dustin Lynn Jones Jr., was pronounced dead on the scene.
Jones was the front seat passenger in a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling east on Hatley Road.
The Malibu ran head on into a 2015 GMC Yukon traveling west on Hatley Road.
He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Drivers of both vehicles were transported to hospitals in Tupelo and Columbus.
Monroe County Sheriff Department investigated the accident.