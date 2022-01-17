One person dead following a two vehicle collision

MONROE COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- A two vehicle collision kills a teenager.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley tells WCBI 16-year-old Dustin Lynn Jones Jr., was pronounced dead on the scene.

Jones was the front seat passenger in a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling east on Hatley Road.

The Malibu ran head on into a 2015 GMC Yukon traveling west on Hatley Road.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Drivers of both vehicles were transported to hospitals in Tupelo and Columbus.

Monroe County Sheriff Department investigated the accident.