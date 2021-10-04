One person dead, four injured in a South Carolina waffle house shooting

One person standing outside was rushed to a hospital but died.

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WLTX)- One person is dead and four more injured after an early morning shooting at a South Carolina Waffle House.

It happened outside Bishopville around 4 a.m. and is being treated as a possible drive-by according to the Lee County Sheriff.

Three patrons of the restaurant and one employee were also injured.

Investigators are now looking at security videos for more clues and asking witn3esses to come forward.

The Sheriff’s office has yet released a possible motive for the crime.