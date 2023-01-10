One person dies, another injured in late morning Lowndes County crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead and another person is injured after a crash in Lowndes County.

The accident happened late this morning on Casey Lane, in the New Hope community.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said only one vehicle was involved. It left the road and hit a tree.

Right now, deputies are not sure why the accident happened but are investigating.

Coroner Greg Merchant said he is still attempting to contact family members and the victim’s name is not being released at this time.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter