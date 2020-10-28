One person injured after early morning shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – A man shot in a north Columbus neighborhood is stable as of Wednesday evening.

Gunfire erupted near the intersection of 18th Street and 7th Avenue North about 1 AM.

Columbus police say one person was shot. The victim was later airlifted to a hospital outside of the area.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the shooting.

The suspect is believed to have driven away from the scene.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.