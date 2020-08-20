One person injured after shooting at apartment complex in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is injured after a shooting at an Oktibbeha County apartment complex.

The gunfire happened just before noon at Aspen Heights on Blackjack Road.

Sheriff Steve Gladney tells WCBI that deputies were originally called about someone trying to get into an apartment.

Gladney believes the shooting could be a domestic situation.

The male gunshot victim was flown to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

The shooting remains under investigation.

We will bring you more details as they become available.