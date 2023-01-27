One person injured in house fire on Azalea Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was injured after a Columbus house fire.

The blaze happened on Azalea Drive late Thursday night.

When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

Fire Chief Duane Hughes said it appears the fire started in the garage.

The exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The injured homeowner refused treatment at the scene. Everyone else inside the house made it out safely.

