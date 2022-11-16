One person injured in shooting at Starkville apartment complex

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It happened late yesterday afternoon.

One person was injured when shots were fired at a Starkville apartment complex.

The victim was taken by private car to OCH Medical Center just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Starkville police said they received a report of shots fired in the road at the Connor Heights apartments.

The apartment complex is located at 1429 Louisville Street.

The condition and name of the victim have not been publicly released.

Sgt. Brandon Lovelady, spokesman for the Starkville Police department said the shooting remains under investigation.

