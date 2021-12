One person injured in Starkville shooting

One person was injured in Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police continue to investigate a Sunday night shooting.

The gunfire happened at Triangle Townhouses on Louisville Street.

One person was injured and later released from the hospital.

No arrest has been made.

Starkville police are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.