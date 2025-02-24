One person is dead after a fatal fire in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, on Saturday, February 22, deputies responded to a structure fire on County Road, after receiving reports that there may have been a person still inside.

The initial call came in at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters from Verona, Plantersville, Shannon, and Palmetto fire departments worked together to extinguish the flames and searched the property.

According to the Lee County coroner Carolyn Green, 82-year-old Minnie Traylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

