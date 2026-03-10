One person is dead after a house fire in Winona

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead after a fire in Winona.

According to Winona Fire Chief Barrett Johnson, the call came in around 8:58 pm on Sunday, March 8.

When crews arrived at the home on Howard Road, the structure was fully engulfed, and the roof and front wall were gone.

Three engines and 18 firefighters responded and were on scene for nearly 4 hours.

The incident is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Johnson said this is the 4th fire death in Montgomery County in four months.

