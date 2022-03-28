One person is dead after a Sunday night car crash in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is dead after a Sunday night car crash in Tupelo.

Shortly before 9 PM a Toyota Camry and a GMC Sierra pick-up collided at the intersection of South Gloster Street and Highway 6.

A passenger in the Camry, Quintarus Hogan of Amory, was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo with life-threatening injuries. He later died at the hospital.

Neither the driver of the Toyota nor the driver of the GMC was critically injured.

Evidence from the scene and toxicology reports are being analyzed by Tupelo Police, and criminal charges have not been ruled out.

Anyone with information on this wreck should call the Tupelo Police Department.