One person left injured after a wreck in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was injured in a Lowndes County accident this afternoon, November 27.

The crash happened on Highway 82, just East of the Lee Stokes Road exit.

State troopers said two vehicles were involved.

One person was taken to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.

