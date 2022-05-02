One person severely injured, one in jail after weekend crash

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is severely injured and an Oxford man is arrested after a weekend crash.

Shortly before 2 AM Sunday, Oxford Police were called to South Lamar Boulevard, just south of Belk Boulevard for a vehicle versus pedestrian wreck.

Officers believe the car ran off the road and hit the victim, who was walking in the grass.

While police were talking with the driver, Samuel Jared Brown, they suspected that he was under the influence.

After further investigation, Brown was arrested and charged with Aggravated DUI and Open Container.

His bond was set at 25 thousand dollars.

The victim was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis and was listed as stable.