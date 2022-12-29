One person shot at downtown Columbus apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at Candlewood Apartments on 5th Street South.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry Sr. said it appeared that the unidentified victim was assaulted and shot in the parking lot under the complex.

Thursday afternoon, at the scene, Daughtry described the victim’s condition as critical.

Police combed the area looking for evidence and surveillance footage from nearby homes and businesses.

The recently appointed police chief said officers were on the scene within a minute of the 911 call.

He asked the public to come forward with any information.

No arrest has been made.

This is a developing story and WCBI will continue to bring you any updates as they become available.

