One suspect charged and another wanted after teen goes missing in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing charges, and a warrant has been issued for another suspect in West Point.

West Point Police began an investigation after a juvenile ran away from Sally Kate Winters’ Home on Wednesday afternoon.

After speaking with potential witnesses and patrolling the area, police were able to identify a male suspect who had knowledge of the juvenile’s possible whereabouts.

The juvenile was located and taken into custody by Child Protective Services.

Now, the unidentified male suspect has been charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a minor.

A warrant has also been issued for a second unidentified suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.